The top ten tech skills that are expected to be in high demand by 2025 have been revealed by online skills training platform Coursera.

The company’s Job Skills of 2025 report, based on insights from over five million enterprise learners and 7,000+ institutional customers, underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity and risk management in the tech industry.

Cybersecurity skills dominate the list, with six out of the top 10—including incident management, threat modeling, and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management)—highlighted as critical pathways to addressing the surge in cyberattacks.

The top 10 skills are:

Incident management & response: The skill of managing and resolving IT incidents. Infrastructure security: Protecting essential computer infrastructure systems. Vulnerability management: Finding and fixing security weaknesses in systems and software. Threat management & modelling: Identifying and neutralizing software threats. Security information & event management (SIEM): Using SIEM to strengthen security posture. Computer security: Protecting digital information and systems. Network planning & design: Designing and building reliable computer networks. Software documentation: Writing clear instructions for using software. Network management & monitoring: Keeping computer networks running smoothly. Data analysis expressions (DAX): Analyzing data and uncovering insights with powerful formulas.

Coursera stated, citing an urgent demand for security expertise,

“These skills also align with the fastest-growing roles on Coursera, such as Cybersecurity Specialist, Chief Information Security Officer, and Cybersecurity Analyst,”

The report further revealed a nearly five-million-person shortage in cybersecurity professionals worldwide.

Rav Ahuja, IBM's global program director, emphasized the importance of upskilling, pointing to a 75% rise in attacks in Q3 2024.

