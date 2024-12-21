The upper house of the National Assembly has commended Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited for its accomplishments

This was said when the Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited, Ikeja Assembly facility was inspected by the Senate Committee on Industry

The NASS leadership is prepared to exert pressure on Dangote to compete with other producers around the world

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited (DSWAL) has received praise from the National Assembly's upper house for its achievements in industrial innovation.

Senator Shuaibu Lau, the vice chairman of the committee, offered praise when the Senate Committee on Industry examined the Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited, Ikeja Assembly factory.

The National Automotive Design and Development Council's (NADDC) Director-General, Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, Director of Policy, Sani Musa, and Deputy Director of Press and Protocol, Felicia Oyebolu, were also on the visiting delegation.

The committee's inspection team also included Senators Benson Agadaga, Ekong Sampson, Victor Umeh, and Sadiq Umar. Lau expressed his admiration for the assembly plant's sights shortly after the inspection trip.

He said,

“The leadership of NASS is ready to push and make Dangote compete with other manufacturers globally.”

“We have listened to some of your challenges. The NASS is ready to help you in terms of legislation and policy formulation that will make you do better. We will come early next year, while we await what you want us to do to protect you. We are ready to protect you in terms of policy formulation. We thank Dangote for putting Nigeria on the map of industrial nations.”

Also commending the company, Sampson said,

“Dangote has shown enterprise and courage in what he is doing.” Sampson, however, advised that he would like the company to look at the company’s attitude toward their workers and compensation plans in times of injuries and other industrial accidents.

Umeh, who was equally impressed with Dangote, said,

“However, you should be able to put into those lines, raw materials from local sources. Part of backward integration should be cutting down what you buy from outside.”

Dangote plans to go into steel production

Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man and a leading industrialist, is preparing to embark on his next ambitious venture: a steel production company.

Dangote disclosed his new ambition while speaking at the Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAN) and AfriCaribbean Trade & Investment Forum in Nassau, The Bahamas, on Wednesday, June 12.

Dangote's recent discussions on a new project exemplify his self-driven nature and determination to achieve what many can only imagine.

