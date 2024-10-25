The Canadian government is working towards reducing the number of foreign workers' visa permits

The move is part of the government's efforts to ensure its job market gives more priority to citizens

Just like the United Kingdom, Canada has been a destination for many Nigerian skilled workers in search of a better life

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Canadian government will soon introduce requirements for employers hiring Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disclosed the plans in a statement posted on his X handle.

Canada govt moves to implement new work visa rules Photo credit: FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

In a brief statement, Trudeau stated that companies will face stricter scrutiny to justify hiring foreign labour, requiring clear evidence that Canadian workers cannot fill available positions.

He wrote:

“We are going to have fewer temporary foreign workers in Canada.

“We will be bringing in stricter rules for companies to prove why they can’t hire Canadian workers first.”

The adjustment comes in the wake of Canada experiencing substantial population growth driven by high levels of immigration, which has begun to outstrip job creation.

This surge includes international students, foreign workers filling employment gaps, and individuals displaced by conflicts and natural disasters.

Trudeau’s government aims to balance the demand for skilled labour and the need to preserve job opportunities for Canadians.

If implemented, the decision will further reduce the number of Nigerians who will be able to secure Canadian worker visas.

Canada cuts PR admittance

Canada has also announced a cut in the number of permanent residents for foreigners.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, said the country plans to admit 395,000 permanent residents in 2025, representing a decrease from the previous target of 485,000 for 2024.

He noted the reduction is part of a new strategy aimed at better managing the immigration system amid current economic challenges, with expectations that the numbers will further decline to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

Canada province needs workers

Legit.ng reported that Alberta, a province in Canada, is looking to attract skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigerians, to fill vacant job positions in the construction industry.

According to a forecast by BuildForce Canada, an estimated 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's 2023 labour force, will retire in 2023 and need to be replaced.

The report added that the shortage of construction workers is widespread but acute in Alberta due to ongoing housing and infrastructure development.

