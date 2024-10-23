Despite challenges caused by high borrowing costs, Nigeria continues to participate in the global loan market

The IMF said that Nonetheless, the IMF expressed support for Nigeria's recent monetary policy initiatives.

The IMF also revised its economic forecast for Nigeria, projecting slower growth in 2024

Nigeria and other frontier markets have maintained significant activity in the debt market throughout 2024, despite rising financing costs compared to pre-2021 levels.

Tobias Adrian, the IMF's Financial Counsellor and Director of Monetary and Capital Markets said this at a press conference on the global financial stability report at the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, DC.

“Frontier markets, including Nigeria, have been active in the debt market this year, and though access to financing is still more expensive than before, the overall issuance levels have been encouraging.”

The IMF did, however, voice support for Nigeria's recent monetary policy actions, specifically the interest rate increases and foreign exchange reforms implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria with the aim of stabilizing the economy, the Punch reported.

Adrian pointed out that in order to combat inflation, which is still near 30%, the CBN's move toward inflation targeting and its initiatives to liberalize the currency rate have been essential.

Adrian further emphasised the significance of these measures, especially in light of the inflationary pressures that have been exacerbated by recent natural catastrophes like floods, which have made life more difficult for a large number of Nigerians.

Additionally, the IMF updated its economic estimate for Nigeria, predicting a decrease in growth in 2024.

The most recent World Economic Outlook study, which was made public on Tuesday, projects that Nigeria's GDP will expand by 2.9% in 2024, continuing the growth rate that was observed in 2023.

In comparison to the earlier projections in July and April, the most recent estimate shows a 0.2% and 0.4% reduction, respectively.

The IMF's cautious approach to the difficulties facing emerging markets, especially Nigeria, is reflected in this adjustment.

In light of lower-than-expected activity in the first half of the year, the international lender pointed out that the change reflects slower growth in Nigeria.

