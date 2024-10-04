A Nigerian man has expressed happiness after he saw a made-in-Nigeria car that looks sophisticated and beautiful

The sports utility vehicle was made in Nigeria by Nord, a local car manufacturer headquartered in Lagos state

Photos of the all-new Nord A9 flooded social media and got the attention of car lovers who saw how nice it looked

A Nigerian man has expressed his admiration for a made-in-Nigeria car which looks sophisticated.

The car is known as the Nord A9, and it is manufactured locally by Nord, a local automaker headquartered in Lagos state.

The Nigerian man admired the new Nord A9 car. Photo credit: X/Nord.

Source: Twitter

Photos of the Nord A9 were posted on X by @Letter_to_Jack, who praised the nice specifications of the ride.

He said:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, the new NordA9. This vehicle is made in Nigeria by a Nigerian, and assembled by Nigerian engineers. Are you not impressed?"

In a post about the car, Nord wrote:

"The all-new Nord A9 has a bold design, powerful performance, and limitless possibilities."

See the post below:

Reactions to photos of Nord A9 car

@Purebreed_ said:

"It looks decent. Hopefully an efficient payment plan will be set up to make it affordable to the middle class."

@ChickenSuya said:

"This is good enough for government official cars, make we no dey hear import again abeg."

@Drew_the_Dev said:

"The car logo and the company logo are different; regardless, it's really nice. Kudos to the design teams; soon enough, we’ll be competing with China."

@MrZagreb said:

"Sir ,do you have an idea how much those Nord pick ups cost? Would they be suitable alternative for a Toyota Hilux?"

@abfatahi said:

"Do you have an idea how much this cost? I hardly find price information on their website and this often discourages me."

@omo_olaiya said:

"What a beauty! This car should be seen everywhere where in Ogun state and Nigeria at large."

Lady takes good care of her car

In a related story, a lady said she started maintaining and pampering her car after she heard the price of a new one.

The lady said she had bought the 2010 Toyota Corolla car at the cost of N5.2 million in 2023, but the price has changed.

She told her followers that she heard the same car is now being sold for between N7 million and N8 million in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng