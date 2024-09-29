The Nigerian government has secured reciprocal rights for Nigerian airlines to commence direct flights to the UAE

The development comes following the anticipated resumption of direct flights by Emirates Airlines on October 1, 2024

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the move would boost bilateral ties between both countries

As Nigerians expect the resumption of Emirates Airlines’ direct flights to Nigeria on October 1, 2024, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has bargained an agreement on reciprocal rights to ensure that Nigerian airlines commence direct flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, Keymo's special assistant on media and communications, the meeting set the basis for the new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo secures rights for Nigerian airlines to fly to UAE

Nigerian airlines can now fly directly to Dubai

He disclosed that the agreement would boost collaboration between the two countries and establish guidelines for them.

The statement said the minister, alongside his technical team, engaged in constructive discussions with UAE aviation authorities to ensure hitch-free reintroduction of Emirates Airlines into the Nigerian airspace after two years.

The new agreement is designed to boost collaboration between the two countries and set the guidelines for their evolving relationship in the aviation sector.

Per the statement, the negotiations also produced an important agreement on reciprocal rights, ensuring that Nigerian airlines will soon have the opportunity to commence direct flights to the Arab country.

Vanguard reports that the statement said the agreement marks a historic development for Nigeria’s aviation industry, growing international connectivity and offering more options to travellers between both countries.

The new agreement to boost ties

Keyamo said:

“Today’s discussions reaffirm our commitment to fostering a balanced, forward-looking partnership with the UAE.

The minister noted that Nigeria is happy to have secured reciprocal operational rights for Nigerian airlines, which will boost bilateral ties and enhance the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Keyamo also disclosed that Emirates resumed flight operations, and the new agreement will promote tourism, business, cultural exchanges, and economic growth.

FG gives update as Emirates Airline is set to resume operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's minister of aviation and aerospace development, has announced Emirates Airline has given a verified date for the aviation company to resume flights to Nigeria.

Keyamo stated this in a post via his X handle after he met with UAE Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi in Abuja on Wednesday.

This came after the UAE prohibited Nigerians from obtaining visas in October 2022, and Emirates Airline ceased flights to Nigeria in November of the same year.

