The Dangote Group has said it invests heavily in compressed natural gas (CNG) to reduce carbon emissions.

The company said a third of its fleet has already been converted for CNG use nationwide

However, the company also disclosed that it had connected a 33KV powerline to Jakura Marble Industry in Kogi State

The Dangote Group has disclosed plans to invest in compressed natural gas (CNG) to facilitate transportation and trade and boost economic growth.

The group stated that the move is part of efforts to reduce carbon footprints and costs over the past decade.

Dangote converts fleet to CNG.

Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, Aliko Dangote's senior adviser on Special Projects and Strategic Relations, disclosed this at the 19th Trade Fair organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

She disclosed that the conglomerate invested heavily in CNG to reduce its carbon footprint and costs, stressing that the group had converted about a third of its fleet to achieve this mission.

Wali-Abdurrahaman said the firm is also investing in the agricultural sub-sector of Nigeria’s economy, stating that its products would hit the market soon.

The Guardian reports that ACCI president Emeka Obegolu described the Dangote Group as the fulcrum of Nigeria’s industrialisation and commended the firm for its unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development.

Dangote provides power for SMEs

Meanwhile, Dangote Cement has taken a giant step to boost the capabilities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by gifting a 33KV powerline and transformer to the Jakura Marble Industry in Kogi State.

At the handing over ceremony, Dangote Cement Plant Director at the Obajan Plant, Azad Nawabuddin, said the project involved extending high-tension power lines from the Oyo Community over 5km to the company, where the power was stepped down via a transformer.

Nawabuddin reiterated Dangote Cement’s commitment to supporting the company and Nigerians, particularly in the host communities, youth development, and SME growth.

Recall that the Nigerian government released 64 CNG buses to organised labour to cushion the biting effects of subsidy removal.

The government also started the free distribution of CNG kits to commercial vehicle owners nationwide.

Nigerians rush to designated locations for free CNG conversion

Legit.ng earlier reported that more Nigerians are rushing to convert their vehicles from petrol and diesel to compressed natural gas (CNG).

The federal government has made the service free and subsidised for commercial vehicles and inaugurated several centres nationwide.

Legit.ng understands that conversion centres nationwide are witnessing increasing demand from vehicle owners.

