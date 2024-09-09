The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company was chosen to provide Emirates Airlines with passenger and cargo ground handling services

With the start of Emirates' flights to Nigeria again, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (NAHCO) won the bid to supply Passenger and Cargo Ground Handling services for Emirates Airlines at Lagos Airport.

NAHCO said in a statement that the extension of the contract demonstrates the company's dedication to providing first-rate ground handling services and emphasises its significance as a vital partner in Nigeria's aviation sector.

The agreement with Emirates Airlines reinforces NAHCO’s position as the trusted service provider to some of the world’s leading airlines, the company added.

“We are honoured to welcome Emirates Airlines back to Nigeria and to continue our longstanding relationship with this important Airline.

Seinde Fadeni, Chairman of NAHCO Plc said,

"Securing this renewal is a testament to NAHCO’s consistent quality of service and the trust our partners place in us. We look forward to further strengthening valued partnerships and continuing to set the standard for ground handling in Nigeria.”

Prince Saheed Lasisi, group executive director – commercial & business development at NAHCO Plc stated,

“Our successful renewal of this contract with Emirates Airlines is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire NAHCO team. We are proud to be the preferred ground handlers once again for Emirates as they resume their flights to Nigeria. Our focus remains on delivering world-class services that meet and exceed the expectations of our airline partners.”

Indranil Gupta, GMD/CEO of NAHCO Plc noted that it was a privilege to have been chosen once more by Emirates Airlines for their ground handling needs at Lagos Airport and to extend the company’s successful partnership with one of the world’s leading Airlines.

He expressed optimism about the company’s future and reaffirmed NAHCO’s commitment to supporting the growth of the company’s airline partners in Nigeria.

New details emerge as UAE sells ticket

Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier, Emirates, has opened ticket sales to Nigerian travelers after its two-year break from operations ending on October 1, 2024.

This occurred at the same time as the opening of the visa application portal for Nigerian travellers to the United Arab Emirates.

In May of this year, Emirates declared that it will start up daily flights between Lagos and Dubai to Nigeria starting on October 1. This announcement came two years after the airline had ceased operations to Nigeria due to its inability to repatriate revenues from ticket sales in Nigeria since it owed more than $85 million.

