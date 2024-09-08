Airline Opens Cheap Ticket for December Travel, Partners Bank to Slash 12% Discount
- The discount arrangement between Access Bank and Qatar Airlines has been extended through December 2024
- This means Access Bank customers can save up to 12% on business and economy class tickets with Qatar Airways
- With the discount code "ACCESS," Access Bank customers can purchase flights to any destination in the world
Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.
In an endeavor to further reduce financial obstacles to air travel, Access Bank and Qatar Airlines have extended their partnership agreement for discounts through December 2024.
Access Bank clients who use the Qatar Airways website to book their flights online can save up to 12% on business and economy class tickets.
Vanguard reported that the development implies that customers of Access Bank can travel and book flights to any place in the world by using the promo code "ACCESS."
In a statement, the airline said that this alliance reaffirms its dedication to providing passengers with top-notch services and products to facilitate travel both inside and between African markets.
“As we are in the summer season and passengers tend to want to travel to spend time with loved ones, our priority at Qatar Airways remains broadening opportunities to travel for our passengers in the African market”, says Hendrik du Preez, Qatar Airways’ Vice President – Africa.
He added, “Although Africa stands as the most underserved market, we strongly believe in the power of partnerships like these in transforming travel within the continent. We are proud to partner with respected pan-African financial institutions like Access Bank to provide innovative incentives for passengers and customers.”
