The discount arrangement between Access Bank and Qatar Airlines has been extended through December 2024

This means Access Bank customers can save up to 12% on business and economy class tickets with Qatar Airways

With the discount code "ACCESS," Access Bank customers can purchase flights to any destination in the world

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

In an endeavor to further reduce financial obstacles to air travel, Access Bank and Qatar Airlines have extended their partnership agreement for discounts through December 2024.

With the discount code "ACCESS," Access Bank customers can purchase flights to any destination in the world. Photo Credit: Me 3645 Studio

Source: UGC

Access Bank clients who use the Qatar Airways website to book their flights online can save up to 12% on business and economy class tickets.

Vanguard reported that the development implies that customers of Access Bank can travel and book flights to any place in the world by using the promo code "ACCESS."

In a statement, the airline said that this alliance reaffirms its dedication to providing passengers with top-notch services and products to facilitate travel both inside and between African markets.

“As we are in the summer season and passengers tend to want to travel to spend time with loved ones, our priority at Qatar Airways remains broadening opportunities to travel for our passengers in the African market”, says Hendrik du Preez, Qatar Airways’ Vice President – Africa.

He added, “Although Africa stands as the most underserved market, we strongly believe in the power of partnerships like these in transforming travel within the continent. We are proud to partner with respected pan-African financial institutions like Access Bank to provide innovative incentives for passengers and customers.”

Another foreign airline begins daily flight in Lagos

Legit.ng reported that RwandAir, one of Africa’s fastest-growing airlines, has unveiled plans to expand its services by launching daily flights to Lagos, Nigeria, beginning in October 2024.

Dennis Rwiliriza, RwandAir’s regional manager, announced a sales forum in Lagos, held at Gardens Event Centre, GRA Ikeja.

The forum aimed to provide travel agencies with product knowledge and updates on RwandAir’s offerings, as well as to gather feedback to boost sales.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng