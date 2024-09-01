Festus Keyamo instructed Boing and other investors to notify any official who asks a bribe

Boeing and other investors have been instructed by Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to report any official who requests a bribe before conducting business in Nigeria.

Keyamo gave a speech on Wednesday in Seattle, Washington, at a meeting with Boeing officials.

Leading the trip were executives from significant airlines affiliated with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) as well as other important players in the civil aviation ecosystem.

keyamo said,

“So for new investors who are coming to Nigeria, they are welcome. Nobody is going to frustrate you within Nigeria. If anybody tries to frustrate you by asking for gratification or anything, report him to me, I will take action”

“We want to open the doors for everybody to come into Nigeria.”

The minister led the group in signing an agreement for aircraft maintenance and facilitating the purchase of dry lease aircraft for domestic airlines.

He also guaranteed the safety of the planes leased to domestic airlines in Nigeria during the meeting.

“I want you all to see me, here, as the minister, I’m giving a personal guarantee, beyond the compliance with the law, personal guarantee, that I will not tolerate the frustration of any agreement with any lessor based in Nigeria, the aircraft coming to Nigeria,” he said.

“I will give a personal guarantee of safety of these aircraft, and repossession of those aircraft, whether through the judicial process, or through the NCAA, which I supervise, through a judicial process, through an administrative process, and you know, the Cape Town convention says five days, we can be multi-registered, within five days.

“I will make sure we can do it within four days, we can register our aircraft. It’s a personal guarantee. Read my lips, I’m going to do it.”

Additionally, Keyamo stated that steps have been made to guarantee that air operating licenses are provided promptly and that he is aware of the challenges that industry players confront.

