One of the world's top aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, and minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, have inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding aimed at addressing the aviation sector's long-term problems, chief among them being the shortage of aircraft.

This was contained in a statement to Minister on Thursday by the Special Advisor on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood as contained in a The Punch report.

Moshood pointed out that to enhance the business procedures and operational effectiveness of Nigerian airlines, the agreement contains provisions for thorough training in airline operations and business models.

Anbessie Yitbarek, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa at the manufacturing company, and the minister signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Nigerian aviation stakeholders, which included executives from Nigerian airlines, the top management of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and representatives from the Airline Operators of Nigeria, among others.

The agreement's primary feature is facilitating aircraft acquisition. Boeing will assist Nigerian airlines in acquiring newer Boeing aircraft and updating their fleets by utilizing its wide network of lenders and lessors.

Boeing is also anticipated to offer increased technical support to airlines to facilitate the seamless integration of new or used Boeing aircraft into ongoing operations.

Through the provision of access to its extensive collection of engineering drawings, flight operations documentation, maintenance paperwork, and components procurement, Boeing will streamline maintenance procedures and minimize operating delays for Nigerian airlines.

