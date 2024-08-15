By making significant investments and exercising wise leadership, a handful of billionaires have altered Nigeria's oil and gas industry

Nigeria contributes more than 2.5 million barrels per day to the global oil supply, making it a significant player in the industry

According to a report, oil exports account for about 70% of government revenue and more than 90% of the country's foreign exchange gains

A number of billionaires have shaped the oil and gas sector in Nigeria by large investments and astute leadership, making it a vital component of the country's economy and having a big impact on the regional and international energy markets.

As per the National Bureau of Statistics, in Q1 2023, the real GDP was contributed by the oil and gas sector by 6.21%.

Notwithstanding its high output, the industry has difficulties due to factors including the volatile global oil prices of late.

The COVID-19 epidemic, for example, caused a sharp decline in oil prices in the early months of 2020, with Brent crude falling below $20 per barrel. However, it has subsequently rebounded to almost $90 per barrel in 2024.

In addition to supporting Nigeria's economic growth, each of these billionaires is a prime example of how wealth, industry, and innovation come together globally in the energy sector.

As compiled by BusinessDay Findings, these are the oil and gas sector billionaires in Nigeria.

1. Aliko Dangote — Dangote refinery

2. Theophilus Danjuma — SAPETRO

3. Adewale Tinubu — Oando

4. Folorunsho Alakija — Famfa Oil

5. Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako — Seplat

6. Tunde Afolabi — Amni International Petroleum Development

7. Bola Shagaya — Practoil Limited

8. Benedict Peters — Aiteo Group

9. Alhaji Sayju Dantata — MRS oil Nigeria Plc

10. Gabriel Ogbechie — Rainoil Limited

11. Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan — Obat oil company

12. Winifred Akpani — Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited

13. Tope Shonubi — Sahara Energy

14. Prince Engr. Arthur Eze — Atlas Oranto Petroleum

15. Ernest Azudialu – Obiejesi — Nestoil

16. Mohammed Indimi — Oriental Energy

17. Mike Adenuga — Conoil

18. Audrey Joe-Ezeigbo — Falcon Corporation Limited

19. Augustine Avuru — Seplat

20. Femi Otedola — Forte oil

21. AbdulWasiu Sowami – Ardova Plc

22. Tony Elumelu — Heirs Oil & Gas Limited

23. Folawiyo Yinka — Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum

24. Emeka Okwuosa — Oilserv Limited

