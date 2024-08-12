MultiChoice Nigeria has stated that GOtv SupaPlus will enjoy a Golden Window for three months, from August 10 to November 10

Rather than N15,700, customers who subscribe to SupaPlus package will only pay N13,900 for the period

This will allow subscribers to enjoy intriguing dramas and films across all Africa Magic channels

Pay-TV provider MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that GOtv SupaPlus would have a three-month Golden Window running from August 10 to November 10.

Customers who upgrade or renew their GOtv subscription to the SupaPlus package during this window will pay N13,900 rather than the regular amount of N15,700, as per a Leadership report.

When announcing the deal, Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice West Africa, noted that subscribers would have a brief window of time to take advantage of the finest action from the start of the European football season and an intriguing lineup of dramas and films across all Africa Magic channels.

Oshunkeye said,

“As part of our ongoing commitment to providing great value and ensuring high-quality viewing experiences for more families, we are offering this Golden Window to make premium entertainment more accessible to our valued customers.

“The offer is open to all GOtv customers who renew or upgrade their subscription to the SupaPlus package. This package comes with all Africa Magic channels including AM Showcase, and top SuperSport channels that give access to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and UEFA Champions League matches.”

This weekend, on August 16, league football action will begin and continue throughout the window. During that time, a new batch of Africa Magic episodes will debut on AM Showcase.

