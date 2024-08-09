The management of Arik Air has announced the resumption of the airline’s operations after the suspension

The airline's chief executive officer, Roy Ilegbodu, stated in a statement that it is delighted to welcome its passengers.

The airline’s operations were suspended recently by the Minister of Aviation following a court order

Airk Air management has announced that the airline has commenced flight operations after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, grounded the airline’s fleet over a court order.

The airline’s operations were suspended after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) grounded three aircraft over a week ago.

Arik Air makes promises to passengers

The airline's chief executive officer, Roy Ilegbodu, said that during its brief suspension, it was dedicated to ensuring a smooth return to service and getting ready to welcome back its passengers.

He said:

“Our entire team has been working tirelessly to enhance your travel experience. From our friendly ground staff to attentive flight crews, everyone at Arik Air is ready and eager to serve you again.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCAA said it did not wholly suspend or halt the airline's operations as it did not stop the airline’s ability to operate its remaining fleet.

NCAA discloses reasons for airline’s suspension

BusinessDay reports that the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection said in an earlier statement that the agency is duty-bound to comply with a court order affecting the airline’s aircraft following the determination of a case at the Supreme Court to ensure compliance with regulatory and safety concerns.

Reports say that Achimugu said the conflict that caused the airline’s suspension has been resolved.

“The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, and the DG of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo has successfully resolved the impasse between Arik Air and Atlas Petroleum,” he said.

NCAA to launch portal to track Air Peace, Max Air, and others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is set to launch a consumer protection portal to track real-time passenger complaints against airlines and the resolution process.

The Authority said it has commenced training its consumer protection officers and airline representatives on using the new portal.

The agency said the two-day training, which began on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, was declared open by NCAA’s Acting Director General, Chris Najomo.

