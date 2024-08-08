A lot of Nigerians were excited when Air Peace started flying the London-Lagos route on April 30, 2024

The Air Peace passengers appreciated the food served by the airline.

One of the interesting experiences passengers have had is the food served onboard by Air Peace.

1. Tunde Onakoya who travelled from London Gatwick to Lagos

One of the Nigerians who have patronised Air Peace is Tunde Onakoya, who is a professional chess player and promoter.

Tunde travelled with Air Peace from London to Lagos and he said the food he ate was the best aspect of the flight.

"The food was the best part."

2. Toyyib Adewale Adelodun travelled from London to Lagos

Another Nigerian who also patronised Air Peace is Toyyib Adewale Adelodun who lives in the UK and who recently visited Nigeria.

Toyyib also flew to the Murtala Muhammed Airport from the London Gatwick Airport.

He commended the food he was served and also noted that he ate hot 'semo.'

Toyyib said:

"Air Peace said we don't need to buy Ankara; Semo is available, and the thing is hot well well. May @flyairpeace succeed. I will do a full review when I settle down.

"Air Peace London to Lagos is an amazing development. We have seen a lot of competitors lowering prices and making amendments. The only thing we can conclude is that Air Peace in business has made them do this.

"Air Peace meal options are fantastic. The overall flight experience was good. As they have huge competition on this route, I want them to take feedback seriously so they can capture more of the market share."

3. Victoria who ate her fill aboard Air Peace

Another passenger who shared her experience after flying with Air Peace is identified as Victoria.

Victoria said she paid N5.2 million for a business class return ticket to travel with Air Peace from London Gatwick to Lagos.

She said she had a good time on the flight as it did not even fill as if she was on air.

Victoria said she has been flying for 10 years and that she does not like eating foods served by Airlines.

However, when she flew with Air Peace from London to Lagos, Victoria decided to try the airline's meal.

She said she ate so much that when she landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, she did not feel like eating anything else.

Many Nigerians who have flown with Air Peace on the London-Lagos route confess that they love the fact that the airline serve local delicacies.

