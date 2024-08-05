Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos declared that the sale of Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines was illegal

The Federal Government's plan to establish Nigeria Air as a national carrier was ruled unconstitutional by the court

In the suit, the defendants are Nigeria Air Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Attorney-General of the Federation

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The sale of Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines was ruled unlawful on Monday by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The judge ruled that all of the relief requests had been granted. Photo Credit: Nigeria Air

Source: UGC

The court declared that the Federal Government's proposal to create Nigeria Air as a national carrier was unlawful, ThisDay reported.

The judge issued the ruling while also granted the relief that five other aviation industry participants and the Registered Trustees of the Airline Operators of Nigeria had requested.

Except for relief number eight, which asked for N2 billion in damages, the judge ruled that all of the relief requests had been granted.

The judge issued the ruling while also granted the relief that five other aviation industry participants and the Registered Trustees of the Airline Operators of Nigeria had requested.

Except for relief number eight, which asked for N2 billion in damages, the judge ruled that all of the relief requests had been granted.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs requested that the court issue an order reversing the entire bidding and selection process for the "Nigeria Air" project, as well as the approval, grant, or selection of the second defendant by the first, third, and fourth defendants in the process.

The other five plaintiffs, numbered from first to sixth, are Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Limited.

The defendants in the suit are Nigeria Air Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, Senator Hadi Sirika (former minister of aviation, federal ministry of aviation), and the attorney-general of the federation.

Keyamo finally explains reason for high airfare

Legit.ng reported that the minister of aviation and aerospace management development, Festus Keyamo, promised a ticket fares reduction soon.

The minister stressed that local carriers are short of aircraft to service the growing demand for air travel, resulting in fare hikes.

Keyamo stressed that local carriers' financial challenges have impacted them negatively as they have scaled down their operations.

Source: Legit.ng