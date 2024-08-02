The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has slammed Coca-Cola for deceiving consumers

The agency said Coca-Cola used unfair practices and abandoned its deal with FCCPC

It also said NBC used identical packaging for Zero Sugar on its 50:50 variant Limca Lime-Lemon flavoured drink

A few days after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) slammed Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, with a $220 million fine, the Commission has warned Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) of using misleading trade descriptions.

FCCPC disclosed in a statement on Thursday, August 1, 2024, that the companies are operating unfair tactics and misleading consumers.

Coca-Cola adopts a different strategy

The Commission said the soft drinks giant and NBC are guilty of deceiving consumers by describing the variant of its Coca-Cola Original Taste, Less Sugar, as the same as its Original Taste variant.

FCCPC said that Coca-Cola and NBC ditched months of work and mutual agreements with the Commission for a different business tactic.

According to FCCPC, the new strategy must still meet accepted standards.

Reports say the agency said after regulatory interventions, the firms still failed to take the necessary steps to correct the misleading behaviour, showing that it acted intentionally by misrepresenting Coca-Cola Original Taste, Less Sugar as Coca-Cola Original Taste.

It said NBC used identical packaging for Zero Sugar on its 50:50 variant of the Limca Lime-Lemon flavoured drink, leading to misleading consumers and violating the FCCPA Act.

The Guardian reported that the agency ordered the immediate conduct of a thorough advertorial campaign of all its product variants to provide consumers with clear and adequate identification factors that allow them to distinguish one variant from the other clearly.

