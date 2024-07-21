The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has slammed Meta with a $220 million fine for a data breach

The FCCPC disclosed that the company was fined after a 38-month-long investigation

It said it found the company guilty of denying Nigerian data subjects the right to self-determine, unauthorized transfer and sharing of data

The Nigerian government has fined Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, $220 million through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for alleged data privacy violations.

The FCCPC said in a statement signed by Adamu Abdullahi, its acting executive chairman, that it found Meta guilty of denying Nigerian data subjects the right to self-determine, unauthorized transfer and sharing of Nigerian data, including cross-border storage in violation, discrimination, and disparate treatment, abuse of dominance, and tying and bundling.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms faces $22O million fines from the Nigerian government Credit: The Asahi Shimbun / Contributor

WhatsApp disputes claims vows to appeal

The FCCPC said.

“The Final order also imposes a monetary penalty of Two Hundred and Twenty Million U.S. Dollars only ($220,000,000.00) (at prevailing exchange rate where applicable) which penalty is per the FCCPA 2018, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (Administrative Penalties) Regulations 2020 (APR).”

According to reports, a WhatsApp spokesman disclosed that the company will appeal the decision.

The Commission noted that it decided after a joint investigation with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), which lasted for almost three years, that the investigation examined Meta’s conduct, privacy policies, and operations.

FCCPC reels out Meta’s offenses

The consumer watchdog said it started the investigations in May 2021 based on available evidence that the tech giant, via its platforms, had violated provisions of the FCCPC Act 2018 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation 2019, which were already in operation before the enactment and operationalization of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

FCCPC disclosed that Meta provided some information in answer to document requests and summons, noting that Meta's counsels have also engaged and met with its investigators and analysts from the Commission and NDPC.

According to the FCCPC, its investigation revealed that the tech company engaged in conduct that included abuse and invasive practices against data consumers in Nigeria, such as personal data collection or information without consent and discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

The Commission disclosed that it allowed Meta to defend itself during the investigation before entering the final order regarding infringements.

