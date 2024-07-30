Telcom giant, MTN Nigeria has decided to close all its stores and service centres across Nigeria for 24 hours

Customers have been advised to use available support platforms should there be a need for assistance

MTN leading telecommunication company in Nigeria, with at least 37% of the total subscribers in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MTN Nigeria has announced the closure of all its stores and service centres across Nigeria on July 30, 2024.

However, the support centre for subscribers will remain open during this period.

MTN closes stores nationwide Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

MTN closes offices

MTN announced the change of work time in a statement released on X on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement reads:

"Shop Closure notice.Y'ello Customer, Please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July.

"We are available 24/7 to support you via our digital channels:"

MTN releases easy steps to unblock line

Meanwhile, MTN has released a do-it-yourself step for subscribers to check their status and unblock their SIMs without visiting its office.

In a post shared on its official X account, MTN said:

*Dial 996# or Buy bundles.

Visit: nin.mtn.ng

Check the NIN status and proceed if it is not linked.

Enter OTP.

Enter NIN.

Give consent and submit a NIN linking request.

OTP will be sent to your email and mobile number

If you're unable to receive OTP, please visit any nearby MTN Store to unblock your line.

NCC orders MTN, GLO, Airtel, others to unblock all SIMs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission has directed telecommunications operators to restore all phone lines blocked due to non-linkage of National Identification Numbers to SIM cards.

Reuben Muok, NCC's director of media and public affairs, made this known in a statement on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The commission said the directive prioritises consumer needs and allows a temporary reactivation period.

Subscribers are, however, urged to complete their NIN-SIM linkage immediately to prevent future disconnections.

Source: Legit.ng