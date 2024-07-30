Summit Bank has disclosed that it has received a licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria to begin operation

The new licenced bank will increase the number of non-interest banks in the country to at least six

The non-interest banking system is governed by a resilient code of ethics in all its practices and functions, and new are no interests

Summit Bank has just received provisional licensing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to begin operation.

The new licence brings the total number of full-fledged Islamic banks licenced in the country to six.

What to know about non-interest banks in Nigeria

Non-interest banking, devoid of interest rates, operates under a robust ethical framework governing all its operations and transactions.

Unlike traditional banking, it fosters a partnership model where customers, whether individuals or businesses are viewed as partners rather than mere clients or borrowers.

This partnership entails sharing both risks and profits associated with assets and ventures.

Central to Non-Interest Banking is adherence to Shariah principles, ensuring absolute transparency in all dealings.

This system arose to address both religious principles and economic realities, offering an alternative financial approach grounded in the ethical foundations of Shariah.

It promotes social justice, equality, and ethical responsibility while meeting diverse financial needs with integrity and transparency.

Here are the lists of Islamic banks in Nigeria

Jaiz Bank PLC - is the biggest Islamic bank in Nigeria

Taj Bank

Lotus Bank Ltd

The Alternative Bank

Summit Bank- the latest entrant

