MultiChoice Nigeria has won its case, preventing a price increase for DStv and GOtv subscriptions

The tribunal hearing the case approved the withdrawal of the case by Festus Onifade, the petitioner

MultiChoice had initially been fined N150 million and ordered to provide a one-month free subscription

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) has granted a request from lawyer Festus Onifade to withdraw his case against MultiChoice Nigeria concerning a price hike of GOtv and DStv subscriptions.

Multichoice wins on monthly subscription fees Photo credit: Pius Etim

Source: Getty Images

The verdict was reached by a three-member panel of the tribunal led by Thomas Okosu.

Onifade had sued MultiChoice and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over the price hike.

The earlier decision favoured Onifade, temporarily restraining MultiChoice from implementing the price increase scheduled for May 1, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The decision by MultiChoice to go ahead with the increase led to the tribunal slamming a fine of N150 million and mandating a one-month free subscription for violating interim orders.

Punch reports that MultiChoice appealed and filed for a stay of proceedings, citing naira depreciation in defence of price changes.

The tribunal then rescheduled the case to November, but Onifade has decided to withdraw the suit, which the tribunal approved without awarding costs.

DStv, Gotv subscription prices

Here are DStv and GOtv monthly subscriptions:

Premium: N37,000

Compact Plus: N25,000

Compact: N15,700

Confam: N9,300

Yanga: N5,100

Padi: N3,600

HDPVR Access Service: N5,000

Access Service: N5,000

XtraView: N5,000

Going back to DSTV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a DSTV user narrated how his friend switched to DSTV after trying different TV plans.

In a video clip, he explained that his friend had signed up for Max Pro but was disappointed when he couldn't show football matches like DSTV.

Eventually, his friend returned to DSTV to enjoy live football fully and get the best value for his subscription.

Source: Legit.ng