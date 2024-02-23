Dana Air has said it is bringing a variety of extra benefits to customers of the airline

It stated that this is aimed at appreciating loyal customers in the face of difficulty in the country

It emphasised that it is dedicated to providing customers with incredible, trustworthy experiences

Dana Air has responded to the rising expense of air travel by offering its frequent flyer club members a variety of extra benefits.

This program seeks to appreciate devoted clients and guarantee that they will continue having flawless travel experiences despite the industry's difficulties.

Initiative dedicated to new rewarding customers

Ememobong Ettete, the chief operating officer of Dana Air, discussed the new initiative for Dana Miles Club Members in a Leadership report.

He stated that the airline recognises the commitment and loyalty of its frequent flyer club members and is aware of how higher costs may affect their travel arrangements.

In light of this, the airline announced exclusive benefits tailored to rewarding and retaining its cherished customers.

Ettete stated:

“At the moment, Dana Miles members enjoy discounts on their booking using miles, priority check-in and boarding, members-only rewards, discounts at partner outlets and lots more and having considered the current state of the industry and the economy, it is only fair to excite customers who remain loyal to us in good and in challenging times.

“We wish to reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional service and acknowledge the importance of customer loyalty. We encourage more travellers to join Dana Miles to enjoy exclusive and unparalleled benefits with a commitment to making every journey memorable,”

Dana Air stressed its commitment to offering passengers amazing, dependable, and safe air travel experiences.

It added that the airline is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and is always coming up with new ideas to improve the travel experience for passengers all over Nigeria.

