British Airways has unveiled a completely renovated and luxurious lounge at Lagos Airport after a six-month refurbishment.

The opening event, covered by Legit.ng, took place at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Friday, May 31, 2024, attracting guests from various walks of life.

British Airways Unveils Luxury Lounge Where Passengers Can Dine, Relax And Work

Designed to help customers relax, dine or work

The lounge is thoughtfully designed to provide customers with ample space to relax, dine, or work in an upscale environment, and it features local artwork from the Akoje Gallery.

As soon as customers pass through the grand entrance with its floor-to-ceiling glass, they are welcomed into a contemporary new lounge.

Those wishing to dine before their evening flight to London can enjoy a self-serve dining area offering a wide variety of freshly prepared dishes.

The food and drink menu includes an assortment of Nigerian classics and British-inspired dishes, which will be updated regularly.

Customers can visit the newly constructed bar, where a bartender will serve a selection of drinks, including cocktails, wine, and soft drinks.

The revamped lounge space also features a quiet room with day beds and a main area furnished with comfortable sofas and clusters of tables and chairs for relaxation.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said:

“We’re focused on investing in the entire customer journey, not just on board. For many of our customers, lounges are an important part of their experience, and the re-design of our Lagos lounge is a key part of our transformation strategy across our lounges around the world

"We’re delighted to open our doors to this stunning lounge in Lagos and we’re confident customers will enjoy spending time in this cleverly created space.”

The lounge is open to customers travelling in Club World (business) and first, as well as Silver and Gold Executive Club Members.

Art exhibition by Akoje Gallery

To honour British Airways' longstanding connection with Nigeria, the lounge will feature artwork from local artists.

The airline has initiated a partnership with Akoje Gallery, founded by Maro Itoje and Khalil Akar, to curate an innovative in-lounge exhibition that highlights and celebrates guest artists.

The inaugural showcase, themed "New Beginnings," marks the opening of the newly renovated lounge.

