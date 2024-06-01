Trendupp Awards, Africa’s pioneer award platform for Influencers and Content Creators, has unveiled its distinguished jury for the fourth edition of the awards.

Trendupp Awards 2024 Jurors

Comprising of eight renowned media personalities and thought leaders in the media, entertainment and lifestyle space across Africa, the jury will be instrumental in determining the 17 winners among this year’s 102 nominees. The winners will be selected based on three key criteria: creativity, engagement, and consistency.

Commenting on this year's jury selection, Tiwalola Olanubi, Founder/CEO of Trendupp Africa, expressed his gratitude and emphasised the importance of having such distinguished jurors choose the winners of the 2024 Trendupp Awards.

“We are deeply honoured to have such distinguished, experienced and versatile jurors for this year's Trendupp Awards. Their expertise and dedication to the media and content creation space are invaluable in ensuring that the most deserving Influencers and Content Creators are recognized for their creativity, engagement, and consistency,” he said.

Tiwalola also added that the jury was carefully selected not only for their individual achievements but for their collective understanding of the evolving dynamics of the digital landscape. He expressed confidence in them as he emphasised how each juror brings a unique perspective that will contribute to a well-rounded and fair evaluation of the nominees.

The full list of the Trendupp Awards 2024 jury include:

Adaora “Lumina” Mbelu: Founder of Lumination Global Network

Adaora Mbelu is a renowned Brand Storyteller and Creator with a passion for empowering brands to tell their unique stories. She has worked on numerous high-profile brand campaigns and events for multinational brands such as Google, Adidas, Fenty, Microsoft, and more.

Her career spans from Citigroup in the USA to media, where she managed projects like Nigerian Idol and Nigeria’s Got Talent. Adaora is also the founder of Lumination, a Creative Strategy & Learning Design company, and co-founder of Inscribe Art, curating Nigeria’s first street art festival.

She is recognized as a Future Awards Africa Nominee, recipient of the Royal Leadership Award by The Ooni of Ife, and named one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD100). She is deeply committed to community development through initiatives like Socially Africa.

Adenrele “Denrele” Oluwafemi Edun: TV Personality

Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, aka Denrele Edun, is a Nigerian TV presenter, actor, model, and dancer known for his unique style and vibrant persona. Starting his career at a young age on NTA Network's Kiddivision 101, Denrele has won 16 awards and received 30 nominations, including Best TV Personality at the NEAs in New York in 2011.

He has interviewed celebrities like Akon, Beyoncé, Tyler Perry, and Snoop Dogg, showcasing his versatility and charisma. Denrele is also a Jury member for the Audacious Trendupp Awards 2024.

Aisha Augie: Nigerian photographer and filmmaker

Aisha Augie, a Media & Communications expert with two decades of experience, excels in traditional and new media, empowering communities in Africa. She is a renowned artist, photographer, public servant, and communications strategist, known for her leadership in the Creative & Cultural sectors.

Aisha founded the Centre for Art & Creative Talent and serves as the Director General of Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC).

Recognized for empowering women in Intellectual Property, she continues to support young people and women in Africa through advocacy, mentorship, training, investment, and brand development.

Busola Tejumola: Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited.

Busola Tejumola is the accomplished Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Group. Her strategic leadership has played a pivotal role in driving content strategy and growth for MultiChoice Nigeria, including the renowned Africa Magic and Akwaaba Group Channels.

With her expertise in media licensing and innovative deal structures, Busola excels in translating insights into impactful strategies, solidifying MultiChoice's position as Africa's leading storyteller.

Yinka Adebayo: Group Executive Director, OMG WeCA

Yinka Adebayo is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in Marketing Communication, specialising in Advertising & Media. He has worked on diverse brands across categories and played a key role in launching market leaders. Yinka is a Faculty member at Alphabet Media Academy and a Fellow of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

His expertise lies in innovative media content, brand building initiatives, and assisting media organizations in repackaging and repositioning efforts.

Oladotun “Do2dtun” Ojuolape Kayode: Media Personality

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, aka Do2dtun, is a prominent figure in Nigerian entertainment. Starting from his roots as a dancer and music video star to his dynamic persona as a radio and TV host, Do2dtun has been a force in the industry for over a decade. His journey began with a childhood passion for radio, inspired by media legends such as Steve the Sleek Kadiri and Olisa Adibua.

He has won notable awards like the NEAs and bagged nominations for The Future Award Africa for his work as an OAP, hype man, video jockey, actor, and social commentator. Do2dtun is known for bringing energy, flamboyance, and enthusiasm to events, nightlife, and all-around entertainment, earning him the title "The Life of the Party."

Olusola Sanusi: Head of Entertainment News Desk, Legit News.

Sola Sanusi is an astute and award winning entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over two decades of experience in both print and digital media. She currently heads the Entertainment desk at Legit.ng.

Some of her notable awards and nominations include being a finalist at the 2005 Celebrity Media Awards and receiving the 2012 Mother Drum Golden Awards Entertainment Writer Recognition. In 2020, she was honoured with the GMEM Outstanding Achievements in Entertainment Desk Management award.

In 2022, she won the GMEM Outstanding Managerial Skills award and the 2023, Outstanding Newsroom Mentor of the Year Certificate of Excellence.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade: Communications and Public Affairs Manager, West Africa at Google.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade is a seasoned public relations and integrated communications strategist with over 20 years of experience. As the head of product communications for Google's Global Communications and Public Affairs in West Africa, he skillfully crafts economic impact narratives, combats misinformation, and develops influential regional communication strategies.

With expertise in strategic communications, public relations, policy, reputation management, brand communications, advertising, and media engagement, Taiwo brings a comprehensive skillset to the industry. A sought-after speaker, he regularly shares insights at prominent tech and media events across Nigeria and Africa.

To read more about the jury, please visit www.trenduppawards.com. Further details on the awards can also be found on all of Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp.

Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with DottsMediaHouse, Africa’s foremost media agency for leading brands across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng