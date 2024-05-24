A report by the National Bureau of Statistics found that cooking gas prices increased year-on-year in April 2024

The data showed that cooking gas was more expensive in Bauchi, Kano and Yobe states in April

Similarly, the price of kerosene was most expensive in Plateau at N1,717.78 and Kaduna at N1,761.62

Refilling a 5-kg cylinder of cooking gas, popularly known as liquefied petroleum gas, costs N6,521.58 at retail in April 2024.

The highest average price for refuelling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder was N7,000 in Bauchi, followed by N6,998.67 in Kano and N6,962.5 in Yobe. Photo Credit: Kypros, Wilpunt

According to data presented by the National Bureau of Statistics, the price was up 40.48% in just one year from N4,642.27 in April 2023.

More breakdown of prices

According to NBS data, the report released on Wednesday, May 22, showed that the price decreased by 1.06% in less than a month, from N6,591.62 in March 2024 to N6,521.58 in April 2024.

Similarly, the retail price of household kerosene (HHK) increased by 24.04% in April 2024 to N1,439.64 from N1,160.67 in April 2023.

The monthly price differential was 6.29% higher than the N1,354.4 price noted in March of this year.

Highest, lowest across states

The highest average price for refuelling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder was N7,000 in Bauchi, followed by N6,998.67 in Kano and N6,962.5 in Yobe.

Adamawa reported the lowest price, N5,470, followed by N5,973.53 in Enugu and N5,981.82 in Katsina.

At N1,788.47 per litre, Benue had the highest average price of kerosene, followed by Plateau at N1,717.78 and Kaduna at N1,761.62.

On the other hand, Jigawa reported the highest price at N1,240.74, followed by Kwara at N1,252.38 and Katsina at N1,222.22.

Cooking gas dealers announce new prices

Legit.ng findings show that dealers of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, have crashed the commodity's price following supply improvements.

According to a market survey conducted by Legit.ng, the dealers have crashed the product's price to N900 per kilogramme from the N1,300 it sold weeks ago.

The dealers reported improvements in supplies from various depots, saying that the price also crashed due to the relative availability of foreign exchange for import.

