A cough syrup that has been on the market for three years now has been recalled by Nigeria's drug regulator

NAFDAC has recalled the Benylin Paediatric syrup following recent toxicity findings in the laboratory on the product

Meanwhile, the syrup described as poisonous, is indicated for the relief of cough and its congestive symptoms and for the treatment of hay fever and other allergic conditions in children aged 2 to 12 years

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has recalled a batch of Benylin Paediatrics Syrup, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

NAFDAC DG Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye recalled the toxic cough syrup, Benylin, and noted that it was poisonous. Photo credit: NAFDAC NIGERIA @NafdacAgency

Source: Twitter

The product, children's cough syrup was recalled after tests showed it contained "an unacceptable high level" of a toxic and potentially fatal substance.

NAFDAC published a public notice about the recall on Wednesday, April 10, on its website sighted by Legit.ng on X.

The substance, Diethylene glycol, "was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals", NAFDAC said on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the killer cough syrup

The FIJ reported that the affected product, with batch number 329304, was manufactured in May 2021.

According to NAFDAC, human consumption of the Diethylene glycol results in toxic effects, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

As reported by BBC, the substance has been linked to the recent deaths of dozens of children in Cameroon and The Gambia.

Laboratory tests on the recalled Benylin Paediatric syrup also showed that it caused "acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals", NAFDAC added.

"NAFDAC notifies the public of the recall of one lot of Benylin Paediatric Syrup manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, following recent toxicity findings in the laboratory on the product.

"Laboratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contains an unacceptable high level of Diethylene Glycol and found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals."

NAFDAC risks statement

The regulator disclosed that "Diethylene Glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury, which may lead to death."

Message to Nigerians

"NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the substandard (contaminated) regulated product."

