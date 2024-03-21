The Australian government has introduced a stricter measure against international students wishing to come to the country

Part of the measures include a new rule to increase English language requirements for students and graduates

The country said the new measure is to curtail the influx of migration, which has hit a record-high

The Australian government has announced stricter visa rules targeting Nigerian students and foreigners planning to move to the country.

The development is in response to a surge in migration by international students, which has recently hit a record high.

Australia to increase English language requirements

The new rule entails increasing English language requirements for students and graduate visas.

According to reports, the government will exact its power to suspend education providers from recruiting international students who continue to violate regulations.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the actions aim to curtail migration levels while fulfilling commitments stated in the migration strategy to rectify the existing system.

Part of the new measures is introducing a genuine student test to stop persons from primarily seeking employment opportunities in Australia under the pretence of studying.

No more stay after studies

Also, tougher ‘no further stay’ requirements will be imposed on visitor visas.

Per the report, these initiatives follow a series of measures implemented in 2023 to revoke COVID-era concessions provided by the previous government, including unrestricted working hours for international students.

The new government had promised to tighten student standards by halving migrant intake over the next two years.

The country increased its annual migration quota in 2022 to address the labour shortages worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic’s border closures, which stopped international students and workers from entering the country for almost two years.

Australia's population balloons in two years

However, the influx of foreign workers and students has worsened pressure on the rental market.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics says that net migration rose by 60% to about 548,800 persons in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, leading to the fastest population growth rate, reaching 26.8 million people by September.

Despite the historic migration boosting labour supply and contained wage pressures, it has also worsened the housing market challenges, with rental vacancies at record lows and increasing building costs.

O’Neil stressed that government interventions since September 2023 reduced migration levels, with recent foreign student visa grants dipping by 35% compared to the year before.

UK and Canada impose strict rules

The latest action by the Australian government echoes the one by the UK government, which implemented a strict rule against health workers bringing family members or dependents to the country.

Reports say the move has negatively impacted the UK government and its educational institutions, battling financial strains due to the recent migration rules.

International students from Nigeria and India have been targets of harsh migration measures by countries worldwide. The recent one is the Canadian government's implementation of housing laws barring foreigners from owning houses due to its acute housing challenges.

