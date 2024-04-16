A lot of people relocating from their countries consider Canada a place of opportunity to build or advance their careers

A study has compiled a list of different kinds of people who can work in Canada without necessarily having a permit

The list includes business visitors, on-campus employment, clergy, emergency service providers and others

Beyond its breathtaking scenery, Canada is a place of opportunity. Many options present excellent career opportunities for individuals looking to work legally in the nation without worrying about obtaining a work permit.

To understand the complexities of working in Canada, one would, however, need to review the eligibility requirements and consider obtaining legal counsel carefully.

As per BusinessDay's report, here are some legal ways to operate in Canada without a permit in 2024.

Business Visitors

In Canada, business visitors conduct business without entering the labour force. Only foreign business transactions are made; no Canadian compensation is received.

The principal source of income must come from a foreign employer, and the workplace must be outside of Canada.

On-Campus Employment

Students enrolled full-time at an approved institution and possessing a valid study permit are allowed to work on campus.

Public post-secondary educational institutions, CEGEPs, approved private colleges in Quebec, and degree-granting Canadian private institutions are among the qualifying establishments.

Students can work for their study visa as long as they continue to be enrolled full-time.

Performing Artists

Some performers don't need a work visa; others could need one with a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Performers who are permitted admission without an IRCC authorisation include foreign-based musical and theatrical persons and crews outside of bars, pubs, and restaurants, as well as bands performing in these types of venues

Athletes and Team Members

This includes athletes, both professional and amateur, as well as their trainers, coaches, and other key members of the squad for individual or team competitions.

News Reporters and Media Crews

This concerns news crews and reporters who work for non-Canadian companies and cover events in Canada.

Employees in managerial or administrative roles could need a work permit unless they cover short-term special events.

A visa officer will decide if a media crew making travelogues, documentaries, or comparable content requires a work permit.

Public Speakers

This includes speakers at events who don't have a stake in the outcome, such as guest speakers, paid speakers, and seminar leaders.

They must get an LMIA and work permit if a Canadian entity engages them or a Canadian organisation is organising an event.

Convention Organizers

If a Canadian organisation is organising an event, those planning it might need to obtain a work visa. Conference-goers, however, are not required to obtain work visas because they are considered business tourists.

Clergy

This includes laypeople, members of ordained clergy, and anybody involved in preaching, leading worship, or offering spiritual guidance. Working for charity or religion requires a work authorisation exempt from the LMIA.

Judges, Referees, and Similar Officials

This concerns people who take part in international amateur sports, arts, agricultural, and cultural activities, especially those that are hosted by a Canadian organisation and organised by an international organisation. However, professionals need to have a work visa and an LMIA.

Examiners and Evaluators

It is not necessary to obtain a work permit for foreign professors and researchers to assess theses and projects.

Expert Witnesses and Investigators

Work permits are not needed for experts who enter Canada to do surveys, studies, or testify as witnesses.

Healthcare Students

International students pursuing health-related degrees are allowed to participate in unpaid practical clerkships or practicums, which last up to four months, in medical technology, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and medicine. However, a work permit is required for paid employment and stays longer than four months.

Civil Aviation Inspectors

If hired by an approved aeronautical authority and have acceptable documentation, flight operations and cabin safety inspectors on commercial international flights are not required to get work permits.

Aviation Accident/Incident Inspectors

Work permits are unnecessary for accredited representatives supporting inquiries under the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act.

Maintained Status

As long as they stay in Canada to retain their status, people with expired work permits may continue to work there while they wait for a renewal.

