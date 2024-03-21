Parallex Bank has announced it has launched its new branch in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State

The bank was initially started in 2008 as a microfinance bank but became a commercial bank in 2021

The state governor assured that development is in line with the drive to offer financial services to its residents at reasonable interest rates

Parallex Bank has formally launched its business in Akwa Ibom State's capital, Uyo.

This development represents a big step toward the bank's expansion goals, enabling it to provide its services to more consumers in the southern area, according to a BusinessDay report.

Governor Eno speaks

Governor of the state of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, hailed Parallex Bank for its quick expansion after receiving a full commercial bank license from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

To encourage and assist entrepreneurship in the state, the governor, at the official opening of the Parallex Bank Uyo Branch, charged the bank's management with developing financial services that will supplement the administration's ARISE Agenda.

He gave the bank assurances about the state government's commitment to offering financial services to its residents at reasonable interest rates to promote the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses in the state.

He said:

“We welcome you very warmly to Akwa Ibom State and assure you that we will do our best to support you. We just hope that your coming will increase the tempo of financial services in our state, and we hope to partner with you in a way that will benefit both the state and the citizenry."

The governor praised the bank's Board of Directors composition of respectable Christian leaders and tasked them with upholding the bank's reputation for integrity.

More about Parallex Bank

Initially established in 2008 as a microfinance bank, Parallex Bank became a commercial bank in January 2021 after achieving remarkable success in that capacity via diligence, ingenuity, and a dedication to quality.

On Friday, January 14, 2022, the bank opened its headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos. Since then, it has opened 12 branches around the nation.

