A Nigerian bank that started operation recently is opening two branches in the eastern part of the country

The bank stated that the Umuahia and Aba branches will improve accessibility to both new and current clients

According to the bank, the development signifies a big step as it looks to grow its network further

Signature Bank has launched two new branches in the country. The new divisions are located in Umuahia and Aba in Abia State.

A statement from the bank on Wednesday confirmed the development, according to a Punch report.

Signature Bank launched its operations in the Nigerian banking sector on Monday, November 21, 2022.

The 14-month-old bank said its unique services are expected to deepen Nigeria's financial inclusion, targeting over 40 million unbanked and underbanked citizens.

Expansion drive is significant

The bank's spokesman, Ayona Trimnell, stated that the Umuahia and Aba branches will improve accessibility so that new and current clients may take advantage of a wider range of financial products and services catered to each region's unique requirements.

She said:

“We are excited to formally announce the opening of Signature Bank Umuahia and Aba branches. This market entry underscores our commitment to serving our customers and providing them with convenient banking solutions where they live and work.

“Aba and Umuahia are vibrant economic hubs with thriving business communities. By establishing a presence in these cities, we plan to support these markets and connect with businesses and individuals seeking reliable and innovative financial solutions.”

