The United Kingdom is set to implement a new immigration law that would see 21 new roles replace the shortage occupation list

If the new law is accepted, it would mean that the shortage occupation list will be discontinued and replaced by the immigration salary list

The list recommended Immigration Salary List included bricklayers, senior care workers, among others

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The United Kingdom's Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) is recommending that 21 roles be included on the new Immigration Salary List.

The Shortage Occupation List (SOL) will be discontinued and replaced by the Immigration Salary List (ISL). Photo Credit: MStudioImages.

Source: Getty Images

The UK Home Office reported that the country's immigration regulations will undergo substantial changes if this is approved by the UK government.

This will include a 48% increase in the wage criterion for skilled worker visas and a 20% pay concession.

Compared to 30% of work roles eligible for the skilled worker route on the SOL, the 21 recommended occupations for ISL inclusion represent 8% of positions suitable for the Skilled Worker route.

Employers looking to fill positions in those occupations with foreign workers will have preferred criteria if they are listed.

As with the SOL, the committee suggested that vocations placed on the ISL will receive a 20% reduction on the general pay level.

The application fee for a UK visa and immigration is anticipated to stay marginally lower for jobs on the ISL.

List of recommended ISL occupations

Managers and proprietors in forestry, fishing and related services

Laboratory technicians

Pharmaceutical technicians

Boat and ship builders and repairers

Stonemasons and related trades

Bricklayers

Roofers, roof tilers and slaters

Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified

Animal care services occupations not elsewhere classified

Care workers and home carers

Senior care workers

New occupations recommendations due to increased salary thresholds

Chemical scientists

Biological scientists

Social and humanities scientists

Artists

Dancers and choreographers

Musicians

Arts officers, producers and directors

Graphic and multimedia designers

Welding trades

Carpenters and joiners.

