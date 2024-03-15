After Banning Health Workers From Bringing Dependants, UK Moves to Make Changes to Immigration Law
- The United Kingdom is set to implement a new immigration law that would see 21 new roles replace the shortage occupation list
- If the new law is accepted, it would mean that the shortage occupation list will be discontinued and replaced by the immigration salary list
- The list recommended Immigration Salary List included bricklayers, senior care workers, among others
Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.
The United Kingdom's Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) is recommending that 21 roles be included on the new Immigration Salary List.
The UK Home Office reported that the country's immigration regulations will undergo substantial changes if this is approved by the UK government.
This will include a 48% increase in the wage criterion for skilled worker visas and a 20% pay concession.
Compared to 30% of work roles eligible for the skilled worker route on the SOL, the 21 recommended occupations for ISL inclusion represent 8% of positions suitable for the Skilled Worker route.
Employers looking to fill positions in those occupations with foreign workers will have preferred criteria if they are listed.
As with the SOL, the committee suggested that vocations placed on the ISL will receive a 20% reduction on the general pay level.
The application fee for a UK visa and immigration is anticipated to stay marginally lower for jobs on the ISL.
List of recommended ISL occupations
- Managers and proprietors in forestry, fishing and related services
- Laboratory technicians
- Pharmaceutical technicians
- Boat and ship builders and repairers
- Stonemasons and related trades
- Bricklayers
- Roofers, roof tilers and slaters
- Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified
- Animal care services occupations not elsewhere classified
- Care workers and home carers
- Senior care workers
New occupations recommendations due to increased salary thresholds
- Chemical scientists
- Biological scientists
- Social and humanities scientists
- Artists
- Dancers and choreographers
- Musicians
- Arts officers, producers and directors
- Graphic and multimedia designers
- Welding trades
- Carpenters and joiners.
UK implements strict rule
Legit.ng reported that healthcare and social workers are no longer permitted to enter the UK with dependents, according to a new development.
The UK Home Office announced this on Monday, March 11, 2024, through its verified X handle, formerly Twitter.
It noted that the development is part of its plan to deliver the biggest-ever cut in migration.
