The chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has presented an 11-point industrialisation strategy for Nigeria at the 38th Convocation Lecture at Bayero University, Kano

The billionaire also gave an update on the completion of state-of-the-art medical intervention projects at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano

He stated the need to create policies and infrastructure that encourage innovation for the transformation of the economy into knowledge-intensive industries

Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, has presented an 11-point industrialisation strategy for Nigeria.

Dangote said this year will see the completion of state-of-the-art medical intervention projects at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, FS Productions

Dangote stated that a knowledge-based system will drive the 11-point master plan at the 38th convocation lecture at Bayero University Kano during the weekend.

The need for knowledge-based economies

Dangote addressed the audience on the "Role of the Private Sector in Building a Sustainable Knowledge Economy in Nigeria." He was represented at the event by his senior advisor, Mansur Ahmed.

He said in a Guardian report that moving from resource-based, production-focused economies to knowledge-based economies is intricate and multidimensional.

He asserts that the development of human capital, technical advancements, entrepreneurship and innovation culture, investment in education, and research and development are the fundamental pillars of a knowledge-based economy required to transform the Nigerian economy.

He also raised points on creating policies and infrastructure that encourage innovation, global cooperation, flexibility and adaptation, favourable environmental conditions, and the transformation of the economy into knowledge-intensive industries.

He called for a marriage between people in academia and the business world to create what he called "acadepreneurs," where academics and researchers offer the knowledge required for entrepreneurs to succeed.

Dangote urged the government to develop and put into effect strategic policies to boost the knowledge economy.

He clarified that this would include laws supporting innovation, education, research, adoption of new technologies, and sustainable behaviours.

Another project launch looms

Dangote said the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) would finish the state-of-the-art medical intervention projects at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital.

The interventions include the hospital's on-site maternity ward, accident ward, laboratory, and surgical and diagnostic centre.

He promised the eagerly anticipated health intervention initiative would be completed in a few months.

He claimed that significant expansion and alterations to the original plan were the cause of the delay.

He told newsmen:

“The project has quadrupled, so has the cost. That means we had to go back to the drawing board.”

Additionally, he blamed the delay on the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020, which caused global activity delays.

Dangote Refinery set to hit market

In a recent report, Dangote Refinery confirmed that it has secured marketers and depot operators to distribute petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products as the company hits the market.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the registration process for distributors involved in the lifting and distribution of refined petroleum products nationwide had been initiated by the refinery.

This comes after the refinery announced that it commenced production, hoping that products would soon be available in the market.

