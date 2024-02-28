A new economic outlook by FBNQuest has predicted that the naira will close at N1,317/$ by year-end against what it is currently trading at

According to the report, domestic pricing will continue to suffer as a result of increased transportation expenses and other issues

The report also expects that the deregulation of the downstream and the FX crisis will push up the rate of inflation further

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The FBNQuest Research Economic Outlook study for 2024 projects considerable fluctuations in the exchange rate, culminating in a year-end rate of N1,317/$ due to unpredictability in liquidity inflow.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 18.75% to 22.75% Photo Credit: CBN, BDC

Source: UGC

Legit.ng reported that the naira weakened to N1,615.94/$ in the official foreign exchange market on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Inferring from this, it means the naira would have gained almost N300/$ in the official market by year-end should the naira go in the direction of the analysis.

The analysis, as cited in a Guardian report, anticipates that increased transportation expenses and ongoing insecurity brought on by recurrent bandit assaults on farmers in food-producing regions would continue to put pressure on domestic pricing.

The report also predicted that the deregulation of the downstream and the FX crisis will have a transmission impact that will push up all of the inflation basket's fundamental components.

According to Tunde Abidoye, head of equity research at FBNQuest, the government's unwavering commitment to policy reforms holds out hope for the economy despite the numerous challenges it faces, including slow GDP growth, high inflation, and pressure on the value of the naira.

On fiscal front

Regarding the budget, Abioye stated that the planned tax reform is expected to gradually increase non-oil revenue from under 5% of GDP to 18%.

According to him, this calls for deliberate policy changes, coordinated efforts to improve tax compliance, and encouragement of investments, particularly at the base level, to boost the sustainability and productivity of businesses.

Abioye added that one major barrier to meeting income expectations was Nigeria's meagre oil output, which is estimated to be about 1.3 million barrels per day, excluding condensates.

He added that there is an anticipated reduction in oil output due to the problem of crude oil theft and pipeline damage in the Niger Delta.

He referenced the projection that sees the Bonny Light average $72 per barrel and reach an end-of-year level of $76 per barrel, adding that the possibility of upside risk due to geopolitical concerns might be good for prices.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 18.75% to 22.75%, a four hundred basis points increase.

Agusto & Co predicts naira/dollar convergence rate

Legit.ng reported that despite Nigeria's ongoing foreign exchange crisis, Agusto & Co has given an optimistic projection for Nigeria's naira/dollar exchange rate.

The Pan-African credit rating agency forecasts that the exchange rate could converge at N1100/$1 at the official market at the end of 2024.

The agency gave this prediction in its monthly newsletter for January titled, "2024: A year of reckoning, turning points and balancing acts"

Source: Legit.ng