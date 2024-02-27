France has opened scholarships to Nigerian undergraduates to learn French and science through classes, workshops, and conferences

The scholarship offers three-to four-week short-stay visas in June and will see as one of the four concurrent programs offered

This opportunity is open to Nigerians under 25 who are enrolled in Bachelor of Science programs recognized by the National Universities Commission

The French Embassy in Nigeria, in collaboration with the Campus France Nigeria, have launched the “French and Sciences” scholarship programme.

The programme is designed for undergraduate students, wishing to learn French and sciences through classes, workshops, and conferences.

Offering three to four-week short-stay visas in June, the scholarship is the first of its type from Campus France Nigeria, an organization tasked with promoting French higher education, according to BusinessDay report.

The visas include round-trip airfare, a monthly stipend, lodging, health insurance, and repatriation insurance.

More about the programme

The program offers four concurrent programs in June. Accent français - Montpellier's (Focus on Sustainable Development) will take place for three weeks, from June 9 to June 28, 2024.

The CLA - Besançon program (Micro, nano, and smart technologies for industrial applications) will take place from June 3 to June 28, 2024, while the Ciel Bretagne - Brest program (Sciences and Technologies of the Sea) will also take place in the same month, for three weeks, from June 17 to July 5, 2024.

Also, the fourth program, "Focus on Transport and Energy," will take place in France in Rouen, Normandy, and last for three weeks from May 27 to June 14, 2024. It will start in May.

Eligibility for the programme

Nigerians under 25 who are enrolled in a Bachelor of Science degree approved by the National Universities Commission are eligible for this chance.

How to apply

Interested Applicants must submit a CV, cover letter stating motivation to learn French, passport, and proof of enrolment in university for 2023-2024 to frenchsciences.nigeria@gmail.com. Applicants must also fill out the form.

Successful applicants will get emails by March 20th outlining the travel schedule and visa application process.

The grantee will be connected to Campus France Paris, which oversees mobility, through the French Embassy in Nigeria and Campus France Nigeria.

Applications must be submitted by March 11, 2024.

