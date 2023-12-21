The French Embassy in Nigeria is now accepting applications from Nigerian students willing to work as English language assistants

The information released by the French Embassy says only Nigerians are qualified to apply and that the salary is €1,010.67, which is N911k

Also, those selected will have the opportunity to travel to France, where they will live and work for seven months

The French Embassy has announced a job opportunity for Nigerians willing to relocate and work in France.

The French Embassy in Nigeria says it is looking to engage English Language assistants who would work for seven months.

The job would last for seven months in France. Photo credit: Getty Images/Kobus Louw and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

Information shared on the embassy's website indicates that those selected would have the opportunity to travel, live and work in France for the period of the fellowship.

Those wishing to apply must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years and must have at least a B1 level in French language.

Application for the English Language assistants opened on December 19, 2023, and would close on January 19, 2024.

Salary for English Language assistants in France

Selected fellows would earn N911k or €1,010.67 as a monthly salary. This means selected English Language assistants would go home with N6,377,000 at the end of the fellowship.

According to the French Embassy, those interested can proceed to the application portal to fill out the application form.

Part of the information reads:

"The language assistant has the status of a non-permanent State agent. He works 12 hours a week. The duration of the contract is 7 months. The monthly remuneration was set at €1,010.67 gross."

Source: Legit.ng