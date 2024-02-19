Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced new prices for its popular beer brands, including Gulder, 33 Extra, and Heineken

The company has explained the changes, citing the rising cost of production and market dynamics

Nigerian manufacturers, in the last few months, have been battling with naira depreciation and the high cost of importing raw materials

The Nigerian Breweries Plc recently announced an upward price change for its popular beer brands, including Gulder, 33 Extra, and Heineken, among others.

The new pricing takes effect from Monday, February 19, 2023.

The price changes were captured in a letter dated February 12 titled "Price Review Notification" by the company's Zonal Business Manager (West), Lekan Awosanya.

The letter indicated that the review of prices is due to rising input costs and the need to mitigate the impact, the Nation reports.

The memo reads:

“Please accept our best compliments! This is to inform you that we are constraind to review the prices of some of our SKUs with effect from Monday 19th February, 2024. This review has become necessary because of continued rising input cost and the need to mitigate the impact.

In appreciation of our great partnership and your commitment, we will deliver at current prices all open orders that are fully funded and created in our system before 00.00hrs on Monday 19th February, 2024.

"The exact quantity of orders that will be allowed will be communicated to you by your Regional Business Manager(RBM). Any order in excess of this quantity will be re-invoiced at the new price on the 19th of February, 2024.

"While thanking you for your comittment to our valued partnership, be rest assured that we will continue to support your sales/distribution efforts as always.

"For further clarifications, please do not hesitate to contact your Regional Business Manager"

Here is a list of new prices introduced

Gulder – N950

Star – N850

33 Extra – N850

Heineken – N1300

Life – N850

Legend – N1250

Tiger – N750

Nigerian Breweries eyes major expansion

In another development, Nigerian Breweries is eyeing major expansion with an 80% stake in Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria.

The company made the proposal before shareholders this week, requesting approval for the acquisition.

The company emphasised that this strategic move is in line with its objective to diversify its product portfolio.

