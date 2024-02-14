AMBCN has announced a nationwide strike starting from February 27 due to the unfavourable business climate

Chief Adeniyi Bamidele Gabriel, the Kogi State chairman of AMBCN, disclosed the strike notice to newsmen in Lokoja

AMBCN's decision is based on issues such as the increase in prices of baking materials, multiple taxation from federal government agencies

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has issued a notice of a nationwide strike from February 27, 2024.

Nigerian bakers are not happy Photo credit: Luke Dray

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed by the Kogi State chairman of AMBCN, Chief Adeniyi Bamidele Gabriel, on Tuesday, February 14, 2024

Why Bakers is closing shop

Explaining the decision, Gabriel said the organization is closing shops due to high operational costs.

The statement AMBCN reads:

"Due to the multifarious increase in the prices of baking materials such as flour, sugar, yeast, vegetable oil, petrol, diesel occasioned by subsidy removal and forex deregulation, multiple taxation via federal government agencies.”

AMBCN added that the federal government affected multiple taxation burdens via agencies like NAFDAC, SON, NESREA, Consumer Protection Council, and Department of Weight and Measures, among others.

The organisation added that:

“States and local government agencies fees and levies such as emblems, assessment levies, touting, etc. and the general hike on ease of doing business in Nigeria have created a harsh business climate for the organisation to operate."

AMCAN makes demands

AMBCN demands the following to ease their business operations;

“Liberalisation of flour and sugar importation, reduction or total removal of import duties on major baking materials.

“Provision of concessionary forex exchange to flour millers and other stakeholders, and reduction of tariff on imported wheat and sugar.

“Development of cultivation and processing of wheat and sugar cane in Nigeria, removal of multiple taxation at the federal, state and local government levels.

“Suspension of all forms of taxation on the bakery industry for now at the federal, state and local government levels,

“And set up a price control and monitoring committee as allowed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and other conditions that will enhance the ease of doing business in the country.”

10 states with the highest cost of food

Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed the list of states with the highest cost of food amid the worsening cost of living for Nigerians.

In its latest consumer price index report, NBS disclosed that food inflation, which measured the price movement of food items, rose in November 2023 to 32.84% on a year-on-year basis.

The November inflation figure is 8.72% points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022, which stood at 24.13%.

Source: Legit.ng