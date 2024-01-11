The federal government of Nigeria is planning to crash the price of sugar in the country

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka, said she had engaged manufacturers to cut down the cost of the commodity

A survey shows that a 50 kg bag of sugar sells for between N60,000 and N62,000.

The Nigerian government has begun efforts to reduce the country's rising sugar prices and improve local producers' capacity.

Doris Uzoka, the Minister of Trade and Investment, disclosed this on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, after touring sugar companies in Nigeria.

Minister engages top companies to reduce sugar price

The minister said that she had engaged major firms under the pioneer status of the National Sugar Master Plan in partnership efforts to reduce the commodity's price.

She said in a statement that the move was targeted at keeping the product's price affordable during Ramadan.

According to reports, a 50 kg bag of sugar sells for between N60,000 and N62,000.

The trade minister said:

"The issue of sugar pricing is essential as it affects almost every household in Nigeria, and today, I saw firsthand a standard of innovation and commitment to quality. We stand firm in ensuring stable sugar prices, crucial for Nigerians, particularly during Ramadan, and forge ahead in creating a sustainable and flourishing sugar industry for all."

She said she visited sugar producers such as Dangote Sugar Refinery, BUA Sugar Refinery, Flour Mills Limited Bestaf, and Golden Sugar Company.

