A new report by Skytrax World Airport has highlighted the best international airports in Africa

South African airports dominate the list, while Kenya's, Ethiopia's, and Rwanda's also featured

According to the report, Cape Town Airport, South Africa, emerged on the top list

A recent Skytrax World Airport Awards report has revealed the best airports worldwide for 2023.

Among the characteristics of a world-class airport, as highlighted by the report, are aircraft capabilities, sizes, air traffic control, and the requirement for safe and effective operations.

Similarly, the reduction of noise pollution, particularly in the vicinity of the airport, and the existence of airspace obstructions, as noted by Arch20, a well-known global brand in architecture and urban design.

In the African category, the list shows that four airports in South Africa were included, while the remaining airports were from Kenya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Mauritius.

The top 10 African airports are listed as follows;

Cape Town Airport, South Africa

The Skytrax World Airport 2023 Awards named Cape Town Airport, located in South Africa, as the best airport in Africa.

According to Airport Company South Africa, the third-largest airport in Africa is Cape Town International Airport. It is the primary gateway for travellers visiting the Western Cape region.

The airport features a contemporary, well-furnished terminal with a range of amenities for travellers, such as shops, dining options, lounges, and financial services. It is made to support flights that are both domestic and foreign.

Durban King Shaka Airport, South Africa

The second airport on the list in South Africa is Durban King Shaka Airport, which comes in at number two.

The airport has state-of-the-art amenities and a well-planned terminal that can handle domestic and international travel. The region's natural and cultural heritage is reflected in its design.

The O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

There are two significant airports in Johannesburg, South Africa, namely Lanseria International Airport and O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Situated in the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo International Airport is the principal and busiest airport in the nation and the continent of Africa.

The airport reportedly handles many domestic and foreign flights. It acts as an essential hub linking Johannesburg with several global locations.

Mohammed V International Airport, Casablanca, Morocco

The Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca is the busiest in Morocco and among the biggest in North Africa. It serves as the country's main economic centre for trade and commerce.

Modern amenities and facilities at Mohammed V Airport offer travellers a pleasurable experience.

These include restaurants, shops, lounges, duty-free stores, financial services, vehicle rental companies, and VIP services.

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius

Mauritius's main international airport is Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, named after the country's first prime minister. It is rated as the fifth-best on the African continent.

The international airport ensures a comfortable travel experience for passengers by providing a host of contemporary amenities and services, such as duty-free shops, restaurants, lounges, car rental services, currency exchange, and VIP services, much like its counterpart in South Africa or Morocco.

Marrakesh Menara Airport, Marrakesh, Morocco

The bustling Moroccan city of Marrakesh is home to only one international airport: Marrakesh Menara Airport. Situated approximately 6 kilometres southwest of the city centre, the airport is conveniently accessible for visitors to Marrakesh and is ranked as the sixth best in Africa.

Travellers are guaranteed a great experience at the Marrakesh Menara Airport with amenities and services, including shops, restaurants, currency exchange, car rental services, VIP lounges, and Wi-Fi access.

Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

In addition to being the main airport in Ethiopia, Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa is also an important airport in East Africa.

Ranked the seventh African airport, it links Addis Ababa to numerous foreign locations and is a vital travel hub.

Kigali International Airport, Rwanda

The primary airport servicing Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda, is Kigali International Airport, ranked as the seventh finest airport in the continent.

To provide travellers with a comfortable experience, it offers up-to-date amenities such as stores, dining options, lounges, currency exchange, vehicle rental services, and VIP amenities.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kenya

The primary international airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), is a significant entry point into East Africa.

To provide travellers with a good experience, the airport offers many facilities and services, such as restaurants, lounges, duty-free stores, financial services, car rental companies, and VIP services.

Bram Fischer International Airport, Bloemfontein, South Africa

