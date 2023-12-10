A new private airline has commenced operations in the buoyant Nigerian aviation space

The airline promises cheaper airfares and top-notch service compared to its competitors

The airline declared that the cost of each of its flights has been set at N61,050 for the holidays

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

NG Eagle Airline has recently launched its services, marking a significant advancement for the Nigerian aviation industry.

New airline NG Eagle commences flights in Nigeria

The commencement of the airline's operations, as revealed in a statement by its Managing Director, Capt. A.E. Dare aims to enhance connectivity and convenience for travellers.

He added that the airline hopes to address the gap in domestic travel by offering cost-effective fares and providing passengers with high-quality services.

Inaugural flight from Lagos to Abuja

The airline undertook its inaugural flight on Sunday, December 10, 2023, employing an Airbus A320, flying from the Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport to the Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Announcing this on its the airline stated:

"Join the Eagle as it Soars into the Sky. Catch our inaugural flight tomorrow from Abuja to Lagos."

He added that NG Eagle's inaugural flight assures a remarkable travel experience marked by a strong emphasis on safety, comfort, reliability, and an unswerving commitment to delivering a premium air travel experience.

Furthermore, the airline declared that the cost of each of its flights would be set at N61,050.

This contrasts the prevalent trend among many airlines in the country, which have raised fares to over N100,000 for one-way trips.

Delays in official take-off of operations

Established in 2019, NG Eagle was initially formed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), a government agency dedicated to debt recovery.

While the original plan was to commence passenger flights in 2021, this plan faced delays attributed to regulatory and judicial obstacles.

Capt. Dare emphasized that despite encountering unforeseen obstacles that resulted in a delayed launch in 2019, NG Eagle Airline has successfully navigated these challenges with unwavering commitment and perseverance.

He further noted that the airline has conscientiously worked to resolve the issues, showcasing a steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and the delivery of dependable, high-quality air travel services.

The airline utilized the time to improve its processes and refine its services by carefully analyzing air customers' needs and pain points. This strategic approach bolsters the airline's operational capabilities and ensures a more effective and customer-centric service delivery.

He said:

“We are confident that our passengers will appreciate the offerings we have developed for them and choose NG Eagle Airline for their travel needs.”

