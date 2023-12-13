Nigerians planning to travel by air during the holiday season will be ready to pay more or seek alternatives

Passengers going to the South East and South-South parts of the country are the worst hit by the changes in ticket prices

Air Peace, Dana Air, and United Airlines are some of the airlines reported to have made adjustments

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Local Nigerian airlines have raised their ticket fares on selected routes during the Yuletide season- Christmas and New Year.

Checks reveal that these airlines demand N250,000 for one-way economy class seats while return tickets are sold for over N500,000.

Nigerians to pay more to travel by air during holiday season Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Facebook

The affected routes are in the Southeast and South-South parts of the country.

Air Travelers to these routes are expected to pay more compared to those on northern routes such as Abuja, Kano, and Kaduna, among others.

New ticket prices

Leadership reports that Air Peace is asking passengers from Lagos to Anambra to pay N533,600, while Lagos- Enugu and Owerri return tickets go for N343,200 and N533,600 respectively

A one-way ticket on Air Peace from Lagos to Enugu on Tuesday, December 26, starts at a minimum of N203,000 for the morning flight and N233,000 for the afternoon flight.

As for United Nigeria Airlines, the prices for flights from Abuja to Anambra, Lagos to Anambra, Lagos to Enugu, and Lagos to Owerri are N441,000, N520,500, and N441,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, for December 21 to 23, one-way ticket passengers will pay N220,000 and N300,000, respectively.

Dana Air only plies Owerri in the South-East, and the return ticket during the period under review goes for N400,000.

Also, for Owerri on Dana Air, the airfares oscillate between N200,000 and N250,000 for one-way tickets.

On Ibom Air, for a flight to Uyo from December 22 to 23, air tickets are sold between N203,000 and N253,000 for one-way.

Hope For Air Peace, Max Air, others as firms successfully convert used cooking oil to aviation fuel

Legit.ng reported that TotalEnergies and Saudi Arabia's Aramco joint venture have successfully converted cooking oil to a sustainable JetA1, also known as aviation fuel.

According to reports, the SARTOP JV has received international Sustainability and Carbon Certification to produce aviation fuel after meeting all product quality conditions.

The fuel produced via cooking oil reportedly reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 80% on average through the entire lifecycle, compared with fossil fuel.

Source: Legit.ng