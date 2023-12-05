In 2021, the federal government gave a 2-year timeline to begin manufacturing aeroplanes

The deadline has now elapsed, but the country has yet to show signs of manufacturing planes

Nigerians have expressed their disappointment with the development on X, formerly Twitter

As the countdown to the new year begins, Nigerians are reminding the government of its promise to commence manufacturing aeroplanes in the country in 2023.

On his X handle, Shehu Sani, former Senator representing Kaduna Central, tweeted, “Remain 26 days”, to remind Nigerians of the commitment made in 2021.

Recall that The Cable reported that the federal government in 2021, under former President Muhammadu Buhari, announced it would begin manufacturing aeroplanes before the end of 2023.

In a statement, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, said this after he paid an inspection visit to the Magnus Aircraft Industry in Pogany, Hungary.

Nigerians have, however, taken to X to react differently to the failed promise.

How Nigerians are reacting

@Engr_Ashile said,

“To make planes doesn’t take much time, 12hrs fiam you’re done”

@Tosindan183421 noted,

“Can Nigeria really manufacture a plane because I’ve always imagined this?”

@Eplayn pointed out

“That was a simple mistake. Meant 3023”

@CAnochiwa stated,

“26 days is enough time…what God cannot do, does not exist!!!”

@Perazimkel tweeted,

“Nigeria is already producing kite planes. We've been doing that since I was in primary school. But recently Nigeria decided to abandon the stress of manufacturing planes to borrowing. It is most profitable”

@charliphontain noted,

“They will say the same thing tomorrow and NIGERIANS will still believe them.”

@OlayinkaChris said,

“It is not impossible comrade, after all, God created the world in less than a week. Nigerian administrators can definitely perform wonders in 26 days. Like our brothers on the cornfield would say, let's remain patriotic and positive about our country, even though we see the lies and deceit, it must be ignored.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians will begin the Nigerian government has earmarked N2.3 billion for the local assembly of training aircraft in Nigeria.

The project is scheduled to be carried out at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, in Kaduna State.

