The Nigerian government has earmarked N2.3 billion for the local assembly of training aircraft in Nigeria

The project will be executed at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria

The minister stated that the school begin by assembling advanced training aircraft in the country

The federal government has approved the sum of N2.3 billion for the local assemblage of Magnus training aircraft.

The project will be carried out at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria in Kaduna State.

Nigeria to progress to aircraft manufacturing

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated this after the Federal Executive Council Meeting Chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to Sirika, the Nigerian aviation industry will soon move into the local manufacturing of aircraft.

He stated that Nigeria will assemble the Sentinel variant locally, while the Magus will supply dozens of its aerobatic Fusion UL training aircraft.

Last year, Mangus signed an understanding with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) for the assemblage with the sale of its Fusion UL model.

BusinessDay reported that Sirika stated that Nigeria will continue to assemble the Magnus aircraft and in no time the aviation industry will begin to make aircraft in the country.

He said the country will begin by assembling training aircraft and it will happen soon.

Advanced training aircraft to be manufactured in Nigeria

Sirika said:

“And the total contract sum is N2.3 billion; the completion period is 18 months.’

“We were all trained like that as pilots; but because aeroplanes become more and more technologically advanced, the need for a spin and spin recovery didn’t arise, because they are becoming more and more sophisticated.

“But again, the world realised that we still get into spin or there is a need for this skill to be developed for recovery out of spin situations.”

Sirika said because of the advancement in aircraft manufacturing, manufacturers stopped producing trainers and that led to the scarcity of training aircraft.

Per the Minister, Mangus began to plug the gap and started to produce aeroplanes that can get into a spin and out of it so that students can be trained on that.

He said:

“It is our intention to produce them here, assemble them here in policy, when in the future, you know, sell them out to where we’re interested around the world.

“So this will happen and I think the first one or two aircraft will happen here in Nigeria and to fly them within the remaining four months that we have as a government.”

Nigeria and Hungary began collaborating in January 2021 to enhance pilot training, the operation and maintenance of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) payload.

