About 6,000 Nigerians will benefit from free national diabetes screening

Roche Diabetes Care will carry out the screening in partnership with the Diabetes Association of Nigeria

The launch of this collaborative screening campaign is aimed at addressing barriers to awareness

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Roche Diabetes Care, in collaboration with the Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN) and ISN Medical, launched a nationwide mass diabetes screening campaign to promote early diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. This initiative touched the lives of over 6000 Nigerians, highlighting the critical importance of early detection in preventing diabetes-related complications.

IDF quotes the number of adults living with diabetes in Nigeria as 3.6 million1. The growing burden of diabetes complications and deaths, the significant strain on public health systems already under pressure, low instances of blood glucose monitoring, plus the lack of an integrated, personalized diabetes management (iPDM) framework aggravate the issue throughout the country.

Medical centres to conduct free diabetes tests for 6,000 Nigerians Credit:NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Over 6 million Nigerians are afflicted with diabetes

With millions of people globally lacking access to diabetes care, the majority of them residing in low-to-middle-income countries, the launch of this collaborative screening campaign is aimed at addressing barriers to awareness, early testing, and timely management or treatment.

The mass screenings were launched on World Diabetes Day, November 14, 2023, across 73 DAN chapters in Nigeria and 23 hospitals.

ThisDay reports that the screening primarily occurred within hospital premises, and people who received positive diagnoses were referred to general practitioners for further treatment.

The team also conducted diabetes awareness sessions at some camps, educating the public about diabetes and its management.

The scheme aligns with global best-practices

Dr Alkali Mohammed, President of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria, said that the initiative is in line with the theme of the WDD released by your response.

He said:

Over 6000 public members were screened during the nationwide campaign, which significantly boosts the theme and is in line with the proactive care initiative in Nigeria. We were supported by our long-standing partners, Roche and ISN Medical, who have remained committed as we are increasing access and achieving universal healthcare coverage for all Nigerians.”

Tosin Akinsulire, Product Manager at Roche Diabetes Care, said that the Roche Centre invests in communities it operates in and across public and private sectors.

She said:

We are honoured to join forces with the Diabetes Association of Nigeria in its drive to help improve access to diabetes care nationwide, along with our partner ISN Medical. We hope that the people detected with diabetes and pre-diabetes through these camps kick-start their treatment journey and enjoy fulfilling lives with the people they love.”

Ify Chioke, Director for Consumer Health at ISN, stated that the screening collaborations see ISN Medical supporting essential medications and products.

This collaboration with DAN is not a new venture for Roche Diabetes. Given the shared vision and aim to address the growing prevalence of diabetes in the country, the two organizations conducted similar diabetes awareness initiatives at ~30 institutions across various communities in the past month. Over the past few years, these efforts also involved participation in walks and community engagements to raise awareness about diabetes.

Source: Legit.ng