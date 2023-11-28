Following the report of planned recapitalization, some banking stocks have reacted

FBN Holding shares rose by 10%, its most significant increase in five months, on Monday

Sterling Holdings Plc and Access Holdings Plc also saw significant increases at the close of the day

FBN Holdings and other Nigerian banks have reacted to the planned recapitalization of Nigeria's stock market.

This follows the report that the Central Bank of Nigeria is planning to shore up the capital base of Nigerian banks in the country,

NGX data shows that the shares of some banks have responded positively to the news.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange shows as of the close of trade on Monday, November 27, 2023, the shares of some banks have responded positively to the news.

Banking index improved

The banking index, which measures the country's biggest lenders, rose 1.7% to 754.95. According to a Bloomberg report, this is the most it recorded in almost a month.

FBN Holdings Plc recorded the biggest one-day increase in five months. The company advanced 10%, the maximum permitted in daily trading by the Nigerian market, to N22 naira per share.

Access Holdings Plc saw its biggest advance in almost a month. The financial institution rose 4.3% to N18.10, while Sterling Financial Holdings Plc gained 5% to N3.73.

Joshua Odebisi, bank equity analyst at RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, said:

Investors are anticipating a few things that can happen such as capital raising, which has potential upside for those taking position now.

According to Odebiyi, if the central bank sets a much higher capital requirement, FBN has the biggest gaps to fill.

FBN had previously received consent from shareholders to raise up to N150 billion through a rights offering in new shares.

The strategy was unveiled in August following the revelation by competitor Fidelity Bank Plc that it will seek funding from the market, indicating a willingness to increase capital reserves in the face of the weakening naira.

The currency has experienced a 40% decline in value relative to the US dollar since the easing of foreign exchange controls in June.

In the third quarter, FBN's capital adequacy ratio was 16%, which is not far from the 15% minimum required for foreign banks. This compares with Access Bank's 19.6%.

