The Minister of Aviation has commented on the current flight status of Air Peace regarding the UAE

Festus Keyamo confirmed that the UAE government has approved Air Peace to fly directly to Dubai.

This comes after the Saudi Arabian authority sent back some Nigerians after arriving in Jeddah from Kano

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, stated that Air Peace was approved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to fly directly from Nigeria to Dubai.

Odutayo Oluseyi, the Head of Press in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, noted this in a statement highlighting the events at the end of the 2023 Dubai Airshow in the UAE.

This follows a recent incident that saw the Saudi Arabian authority send back some Nigerians upon arriving in Jeddah from Kano.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia said the visas of Air Peace passengers were cancelled because they did not meet the country's entry requirements.

In a recent interview, however, Allen Onyema, Air Peace's Chief Executive Officer, blamed the government for the slow pace of development in the aviation Industry.

Update on Emirate flight to Nigeria

The minister also met with officials of Emirates Airlines to discuss the resumption of flights in Nigeria.

On his X handle, he hinted that Emirates Airlines will soon resume flights in Nigeria.

The minister said upon meeting with the airline's leadership, details are already in place, and the exact date will be communicated soon.

Also, Keyamo visited other leading aviation and aerospace pavilions to inspect technologies to drive his Five Point Agenda in Nigeria.

The minister said that discussions were held with company representatives who disclosed the technologies their companies could offer and insights on expertise.

Good news for passengers as Nigerian airline Air Peace secures permit to Fly directly to London

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Airline Air Peace has secured a Foreign Carrier Operator Permit (FCOP) to fly to London.

The Nigerian airline can now operate direct flights to the UK as its destination with its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft.

This followed an earlier confirmation that the airline would begin operation before the end of the year.

