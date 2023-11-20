Nigeria's Aviation minister said there's an ongoing conversation between the FG and Emirate Airlines on resumption

The minister disclosed that the UAE-owned airline will soon resume flights to Nigeria

The airline had earlier suspended operations in November last year over its inability to repatriate funds

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has hinted that Emirates Airlines will soon resume flights in Nigeria.

He disclosed this on his X handle on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Exact resumption date is to be communicated soon

The minister said upon meeting with the airline's leadership, details are already in place, and the exact date will be communicated soon.

He wrote:

On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow in Dubai last week, I met with the top echelon of Emirates Airlines and we continued very warm and fruitful discussions towards the resumption of flights from Dubai to Nigeria, an effort which was championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

We are presently working on the small details and the airline will soon announce the exact date of their resumption of the flights.

In November last year, Emirates suspended operations in Nigeria over the country's indebtedness to foreign airlines, which was over $600 million at the time.

Legit.ng reported that the airline would not resume operations in Nigeria unless the country returned its trapped funds.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently weighed into the diplomatic issues with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president directed that issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline and issuing visas to Nigerians should be "immediately" resolved, emphasizing that he stands prepared to "personally" intervene.

Emirates, other foreign airlines speak on $700 million trapped in Nigeria, reveal next move

Foreign airlines have said that about 90% of their $783 million trapped funds in Nigeria remain unpaid, Legit.ng reported.

The airlines recently revealed this at a stakeholders' forum convened by the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, in Lagos.

Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that as of August 2023, Nigeria owes about $783 million of block funds belonging to airlines.

