Air Peace, one of the airlines frequently flying to Owerri, Imo State, has spoken about the blacklisting of the state’s airport

The company said all flights to the state are canceled pending the resolution of disputes by aviation workers

The aviation workers under TUC and NLC blacklisted flights to the airport over manhandling of its official

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Air Peace, one of Nigeria’s largest airlines, has spoken about the blacklisting of Imo airport by aviation workers under the aegis of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The airline said in a public notice posted on social media on Thursday, October 9, 2023, that it had canceled its Owerri flights pending the resolution of the matter.

Air Peace reveals that it canceled flights to Imo State Credit: National Archives

Source: Getty Images

Air Peace reviews flights to Imo airports

The airline said:

“We hereby notify the flying public that our Owerri flights of today have been canceled due to the industrial action being embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

"While we are keeping tabs on the development, we regret the impact of this cancellation on the travel plans of affected passengers.”

Legit.ng reported that trade unions blacklisted flights to and from the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri following the manhandling of Joe Ajaero, the NUC President, by the police in Imo State.

The unions said in a statement that all flights to the airport from any part of the country are halted until further notice.

Top aviation unions blacklisting Imo Airport

The unions include:

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

The Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAPPE).

The unions disclosed this in a joint statement signed by the association’s secretaries.

According to the associations, the strike action will remain indefinite until otherwise directed by NLC and TUC, the unions revealed.

Emirates, other foreign airlines speak on $700 million trapped in Nigeria, reveal next move

Legit.ng reported that foreign airlines have said that about 90% of their $783 million trapped funds in Nigeria remain unpaid.

The airlines recently revealed this at a stakeholders’ forum convened by the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, in Lagos.

Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that as of August 2023, Nigeria owes about $783 million of block funds belonging to airlines.

Source: Legit.ng