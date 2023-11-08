The Federal government is set to establish a bilateral agreement to see direct flights from Nigeria to Algeria

The move is championed by Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace who also believes it is a good deal

This initiative also signifies a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the two nations

The Nigerian government and its Algerian counterpart set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish direct flights between the two countries.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, disclosed this on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

How the deal will work

According to Keyamo, the agreement is expected to be effective in a few months and allow passengers to travel between Algeria, Lagos, Abuja, and Oran.

He further explained that Algeria has reached out to Nigeria in the past weeks to reopen the route between Algeria and Lagos.

Punch reports that the government has insisted on reciprocity for Nigerian airlines, allowing them to fly to Algeria.

The Algerian Ambassador to Nigeria, Hocine Latli, said the new agreement is a “symbiotic relationship” that will benefit both countries.

He said:

“You can’t have a tied partnership if you do not have a direct flight between the two countries, we are trying to solve this problem of direct flight and restart the dynamic partnership and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the next few months.

“So, it is important today that we have reached a common point that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace has accepted the opening of direct flight from Algeria to Nigeria."

BusinessDay reports that Introducing direct flights between Nigeria and Algeria is a significant step in strengthening ties between countries on tourism and investments.

