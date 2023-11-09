The United States has disclosed the reason for the high rejection of Nigeria’s agricultural products in the US

The Councilor for Agriculture Affairs disclosed that agricultural products from Nigeria are rejected due to the lack of safety documentation

Nigeria promised to improve food safety, especially the produce exported to other countries

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The United States Department for Agriculture (USDA) has blamed the rejection of Nigeria’s agricultural products on the lack of safety documentation.

The country’s Councilor for Agriculture Affairs, Christopher Bielecki, revealed this in Abuja on Tuesday, October 7, 2023, at the Food and Safety Expertise Coordination Workshop organized by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Food and Agricultural Export Alliance (EAA) and the University of Missouri.

US reveals why agricultural produce from Nigeria is rejected Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians exporting food produce to US lack proper documentation

Bielecki said the difficulty in exporting Nigerian agricultural products to the world, including the US, is primarily due to a need for appropriate documentation on food safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said his office is working to ensure that food and other agricultural products exported from Nigeria to the US align with the importing rules of food safety regulations and laws.

The US official said enhancing food safety will help reduce rejections, stimulate trade, help Nigeria improve food and agricultural trade, and boost GDP and foreign reserves.

Nigeria moves to enforce proper food documentation for export

The Guardian reports that Nigeria’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, stated that the ministry is set to vet the revised National Policy on Food Safety and Quality and launch the first National Integrated Guidelines for Foodborne Disease Surveillance and Response.

According to the Minister, the policy will look at new and emerging areas that will boost the regulatory, enforcement, and data-gathering system, set the roadmap for surveillance of foodborne diseases, and develop the protocols for responding to food safety emergencies in Nigeria.

Pate called for enhanced collaboration by agencies to support the ministry in their commitment to providing effective policies, regulations, and monitoring systems that guarantee improvements in food safety standards and practices.

Inflation pushes food prices to the rooftops in Nigeria

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria’s inflation surged to 25.80% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria’s statistics body said that headline inflation surged to 25.80% compared to the July 2023 figure of 24.08%.

The report said the food inflation in August 2023 surged to 29.34% yearly, a 6.22% point higher than the August 2022 figure of 23.12%.

NBS said that the rise in food inflation yearly was due to an increase in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables, and potatoes.

Also, the prices of yams and other tubers were affected by the current surge in inflation, a Legit.ng report stated.

FAO says over 26 million Nigerians may face food crisis in 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has said about 26.5 million Nigerians may face a food crisis between June and August next year.

The international organization said states like Borno, Sokoto, Zamfara, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at more risk.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that FAO’s country representative, Dominique Kouacou, revealed this at the presentation of the October to November round of the Cadre Harmonised (CH) food security and early warning analysis in Abuja recently.

Source: Legit.ng